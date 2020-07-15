Valencia approach Getafe boss Jose Bordalas

Valencia have made an approach for Getafe boss Jose Bordalas to move to the Mestalla at the end of the season.

The details are outlined in a report by Radio Marca which claim Los Che have already approached the representatives of the manager, while there is an openness to the idea.

Info BORDALÁS 👍 El Valencia ya le ha trasladado al entorno del técnico que es una opción que gusta 🤝 contactos aprovechando la negociación de renovación de GUILLAMON ⚽️ Tiene contrato con el Getafe y tiene que disputar la Europa League 👍 A Bordalás le gusta la idea pic.twitter.com/5jahwGU8vv — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) July 15, 2020

It is said that Bordalas wants to ensure he is in charge of Los Azulones for the remainder of the Europa League campaign – they are scheduled to play Inter in the Round of 16 next month.

Bordalas has worked wonders at Getafe, where he was appointed in September 2016 with the club in the relegation zone of Spain’s second tier.

He guided them to promotion through the playoffs in his first campaign at the helm and after a top-half finish in 2018, qualified for the Europa League last season and is on course to replicate that achievement this year.

Bordalas is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the top flight as Getafe continue to operate on a budget which is just a fraction of other clubs in the top half.

Fan discontent at Valencia has been a factor all season, with Marcelino Garcia Toral sacked earlier in September following a falling out with the club’s hierarchy, with renowned sporting director Mateu Alemany also leaving Mestalla.

Marcelino guided the club to successive top four finishes alongside last season’s Copa del Rey title but off-field instability has led to chaos this campaign.

There have been other controversies engulfing the club, with defender Ezequiel Garay leaving at the end of his contract with Valencia’s hierarchy and the player making contradictory claims of whether he was offered a renewed deal.

On Wednesday, there were reports from Spain that Valencia are said to be preparing a squad clearout this summer with Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno, Goncalo Guedes and Ferran Torres among the expected departures.