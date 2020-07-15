Real Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno set to leave club, linked to Espanyol

Real Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno has decided to leave the club at the end of the season and is interested in joining Espanyol.

It is reported that Moreno has already indicated his intentions to Mallorca, who are battling against relegation from La Liga this season.

💥 Vos ho hem avançat a l’@IB3noticies vespre 💣 Vicente Moreno es planteja abandonar el @RCD_Mallorca quan acabi la temporada 🗣️ La propietat del club ja coneix les intencions del tècnic pic.twitter.com/g6rygLxPQb — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) July 14, 2020

Balearic channel IB3 also say that the coach is interested in filling the hotseat at Espanyol, who have already been relegated from La Liga and are manager-less following the exit of Abelardo Fernandez.

💥 Notícia d’@IB3televisio ➡️ El @RCDEspanyol està molt interessat en la contractació de Vicente Moreno 💰 El club perico està disposat a pagar la clàusula de rescissió d’un milió d’euros pic.twitter.com/TAXVsGLvfZ — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) July 14, 2020

Sporting director Rufete is currently in position at the RCDE Stadium – the club’s fourth manager of the campaign – until the end of the campaign, but the club are seeking a permanent successor.

Moreno is said to be valued by the Catalan club because he is familiar with the second tier, having guided Mallorca to promotion via the playoffs last season.

Mallorca are currently four points from safety with just two matches remaining in La Liga this season.