Betis speak of possible return of Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos

Real Betis interim boss Alexis Trujillo has spoken of the possibility of Dani Ceballos returning to the club: “We don’t know if it will be easy or difficult.”

It follows a report in Marca on Wednesday that Real Madrid will listen to offers in excess of €25m for the player – currently on loan at Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement at Arsenal and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, although it is increasingly likely to result in a permanent exit from Los Blancos.

His future in the Spanish capital depends on the continuity of boss Zinedine Zinedine, with whom he shares a frosty relationship.

Interim boss Trujilo – who remains in charge until the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Manuel Pellegrini – has now spoken about a possible return of Ceballos.

“We all know everything about him and he is a player who seems extraordinary to us, although he has a contract with Real Madrid,” Trujillo said, as cited by Diario AS.

“If we decide to go for him, we don’t know if it will be easy, difficult, possible or impossible. But his level is fantastic.”

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement at Arsenal and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, although it is increasingly likely to result in a permanent exit from Los Blancos.

Ceballos started just four La Liga games under the Frenchman in their one full season (2017/18) together and the club now see him as a prime candidate for raising funds this summer, with Real Madrid transfer news being dictated by what budget the club have this year.

Ceballos told Cadena Ser last month: “Betis? They are an option. I don’t close the door to play for any club and La Liga suits me well. But I’m also happy at Arsenal and I have to have respect for them, I am focused on the remaining games.

“My goal is to play next year and it will be difficult at Real Madrid to be playing 40 games and feeling important. This year I have been happy playing and next year I want to do the same.”

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.