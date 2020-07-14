Sporting Lisbon linked with Atletico Madrid keeper Antonio Adan

Atletico Madrid back up keeper Antonio Adan has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Sporting Lisbon.

The 33-year old is out of contract at the end of the season, after agreeing a short term extension to his expiring deal in June.

However, the former Real Betis stopper has reportedly grown frustrated with a lack of first team action, with just two La Liga appearances as Jan Oblak’s deputy in the last two years.

The veteran keeper has been one of the names heavily involved in Atletico Madrid transfer news, and according to reports from Portuguese newspaper Record, Sporting have offered a contract.

Axel Werner is set to return to Madrid this summer, after spending the last three seasons on loan in Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

The Argentinian only has 12 months left to run on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Diego Simeone may prefer to promote highly rated Miguel San Roman from their U19 squad.