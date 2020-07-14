Real Madrid name price tag for permanent exit of Arsenal midfielder Ceballos

Real Madrid have decided to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos permanently this summer and will listen to offers from €25m.

That is according to a report in Marca which claims that the player – currently on loan at Arsenal – knows his future in the Spanish capital depends on the continuity of boss Zinedine Zinedine, with whom he shares a frosty relationship.

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement at Arsenal and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, although it is increasingly likely to result in a permanent exit from Los Blancos.

Ceballos started just four La Liga games under the Frenchman in their one full season (2017/18) together and the club now see him as a prime candidate for raising funds this summer, with Real Madrid transfer news being dictated by what budget the club have this year.

Arsenal are said to be keen on a permanent move for the midfielder with Real Betis and Valencia the other two clubs mentioned as holding an interest.

Ceballos told Cadena Ser last month: “Betis? They are an option. I don’t close the door to play for any club and La Liga suits me well. But I’m also happy at Arsenal and I have to have respect for them, I am focused on the remaining games.

“My goal is to play next year and it will be difficult at Real Madrid to be playing 40 games and feeling important. This year I have been happy playing and next year I want to do the same.”

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.