Juventus to battle Barcelona for Ajax star Sergino Dest

Serie A leaders Juventus could potentially spark a summer bidding war with Barcelona for highly rated Ajax full back Sergino Dest.

The Catalans have been heavily linked with a move for the USA international after an excellent breakthrough season in the Netherlands.

According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Maurizio Sarri’s side have contacted the 19-year old’s agent in an attempt to beat La Blaugrana in the race to sign him.

Both sides are reportedly targeting a new right back ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with doubts over Nelson Semedo’s future at , and Juan Cuadrado filling in for Sarri, following Joao Cancelo’s move to Manchester City.

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has stated they will not allow star players to leave for reduced prices, after seeing Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech leave in the last 12 months.

Dest is under contract with the Eredivisie club until 2022, and he could be available for a fee of around €18-20m.