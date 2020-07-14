Jose Luis Mendilibar close to agreeing Eibar extension

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar will begin negotiations on a new contract at the Basque club when the 2019-20 season ends next week.

Mendilibar returned to the club in 2015, after narrowly missing out on promotion with them during the 2004-05 Segunda Division season.

He has established Eibar as a solid top-flight side in recent seasons, with two top half finishes in four seasons, and they are set to finish in mid table at the end of the current campaign.

Mendilibar’s deal expires at the end of July, however he indicated discussions with the club’s board are still some way from being completed, despite his optimism.

“It is a question of sitting down and talking,” as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t know if the club want to continue, or if I want to continue.

“I will speak with the club and make a decision, but I am hopeful of an agreement.”

Mendilibar’s situation could be complicated by the departures of several key players as free transfers at the end of the month.

Star midfielder Fabian Orellana has already left, after agreeing a deal to join Real Valladolid, with Gonzalo Escalante, Ivan Ramis, Pablo De Blasis and Pedro Leon all leaving.

Eibar are rumoured to be working on a deal to keep striker Charles Dias de Oliveira for another 12 months, with the 36-year old’s current contract in the process of expiring.