AC Milan want permanent move for Sevilla star Simon Kjaer

Serie A giants AC Milan want to make Simon Kjaer’s loan from Sevilla into a permanent transfer this summer.

The Danish international joined Stefano Pioli’s side on loan in January, and after playing a key role following the restart of the 2019-20 season, Milan want to activate their purchase clause.

The 31-year old has a year left on his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but according to reports from Marca, Julen Lopetegui is happy for him to complete a €3.5m move to Milan.

In other Sevilla transfer news, Suso’s move from Milan to Sevilla will also play a role in Kjaer remaining at the San Siro.

Lopetegui’s side are obliged to fulfil their purchase option on the Spanish international, however the price will be reduced from €21m to €17.5m if Kjaer leaves next month.

Suso struggled to establish himself as a regular under Lopetegui this season, however, he has returned to the starting XI following the resumption of the domestic season.