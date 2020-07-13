Rafinha waits on Celta Vigo update before confirming future

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will await confirmation on Celta Vigo’s La Liga survival for next season, before deciding to extend his stay in Galicia.

The Brazilian international joined Celta Vigo on loan from the Catalan giants at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with his current deal at the Camp Nou running until the end of next season.

His switch to the Estadio Baladios does not include a purchase clause, but Celta Vigo are rumoured to be willing to pay Barcelona’s asking price of €16m.

However, despite Celta’s willingness to secure a deal ahead of the 2020-21 season, reports from Diario AS claim Rafinha wants to be certain of their La Liga status before agreeing a permanent move.

Oscar Garcia’s side are in a strong position to avoid a last minute relegation battle, with a four point gap between themselves and the bottom three, with two games still to play the current season.

Garcia’s side face Levante and already relegated Espanyol in their final games of the campaign next week.