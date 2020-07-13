Quique Setien to continue at Barcelona next season, confirms president Bartomeu

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will remain in the hotseat at the Camp Nou next season, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists.

The latest Barcelona news has been dominated by rumours surrounding the future of Setien, who had been under pressure with the Blaugrana slipping behind Real Madrid in the league title race.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde – who had won successive league titles in each of his two full seasons in charge of the club – in January, with the club top of the table, but performances and results have not fulfilled expectations since.

“Quique Setién will be in charge of the team for the Champions League,” Bartomeu told TV3, in quotes carried by Marca. “The intention is for him to be the coach next season, our intention is to fulfil the contracts.”

A front page of Diario Sport earlier this month claimed that Setien’s future is in the air and failure to win the league title could be critical for his future.

However, Bartomeu is publicly still backing the former Real Betis boss regardless of what happens in the closing stages of the season.

Barcelona are currently one point behind Madrid, who have played one game less, and have two league fixtures remaining before the resumption of the Champions League in August.