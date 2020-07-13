Nice interested in Sevilla star Rony Lopes

Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Sevilla attacker Rony Lopes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Lopes joined Julen Lopetegui’s side at the start of the current campaign, as part of a high profile €20m move from AS Monaco.

However, injuries and a drop in form has seen the Portuguese international slip down the pecking order at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

His lack of first team action has opened up the potential for a departure in the coming weeks, with reports from French outlet RMC Sport stating that Patrick Vieira is open to an offer.

Sevilla are in line for a transfer overhaul this summer, with Lopetegui prepared for transfer interest in star assets Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos before the new season.

Lopes could potentially be one of the names set for an exit, if Lopetegui is looking to raise funds to pursue a number of rumoured summer transfer targets.