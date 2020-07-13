Newly-promoted Cadiz to sign striker Alvaro Negredo

Cadiz confirmed their promotion to La Liga on Sunday night and president Manuel Vizcaíno has said they will sign striker Alvaro Negredo.

Vizcaíno told Radio Marca that the club have an agreement with the former Sevilla and Manchester City striker – who will celebrate his 35th birthday next month – that he would join them if they won promotion this season.

Negredo has most recently been playing for Al-Nasr in Dubai and a recent report in Diario AS claimed Almeria wanted to sign him, but he has now agreed a move to their Andalusian rivals.

The Spaniard has been prolific across his career – scoring 275 goals across club and national level (10 goals in 21 international caps) including 28 in 41 appearances in Dubai.

After leaving Almeria in 2009, Negredo scored 85 goals across four seasons at Sevilla before joining Manchester City – where he won the league title in his sole campaign, scoring 23 times in 49 appearances.

Negredo – known as the La fiera de Vallecas (The beast of Vallecas – the region of Madrid where he grew up) – has also enjoyed stints at Valencia, Middlesbrough and Besiktas, but he is now set to return to Spanish football.