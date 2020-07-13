Manchester derby to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester United and Manchester City are among a host of leading European clubs hopeful of signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres this summer.

Torres has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Los Che but his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and his future is now said to be in doubt, with many clubs circling.

As per a report in Marca, both Manchester clubs are in the running for the player while Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also hold an interest along with three Italian clubs – Napoli, Milan and Juventus.

A report in Onda Cero a fortnight ago also highlighted the interest of Juve, who are said to have already opened negotiations for the player who will be one of the major players in European transfer news this summer.

🎙️@pauilaia “El Valencia negocia con la Juventus el traspaso de Ferrán Torres” pic.twitter.com/eyhWsBlvLB — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) June 29, 2020

Now it is claimed that ‘institutional weakness’ at the Mestalla alongside a shortage of funds from club owner Peter Lim have persuaded the club not only to sell this summer but to tout the star around other clubs.

The 20-year-old penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, although due to the expiration date on the deal the Spanish club may lower this value.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” former Valencia boss Albert Celades – who was sacked last month – was cited as saying in February by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 93 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades, with caretaker boss Voro currently at the helm.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at Valencia and could make their move again this year.