Cadiz promise free La Liga season tickets to 10,000 fans

Cadiz are back in La Liga for the first time since 2006 and 10,000 of the club’s fans will receive free season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Andalusian club’s promotion to the top-flight was sealed on Sunday night and club president Manuel Vizcaíno will now fulfil a promise made earlier in the season, as per a report in Marca.

Vizcaíno had promised that any season ticket holder who had attended every single home match in the Segunda during their promotion campaign would have their ticket renewed, free of charge, for the first season back in Primera.

Of the 16,000 season ticket holders at the club, 10,000 met the threshold of attending every game (there was 15 home matches open to the public in the 2019/20 season).

Furthermore, fans who missed just one home league game this season will only have to pay 25 percent of next season’s fee, those who missed two games would have to pay just 50 percent and anyone who missed three would pay 75 percent of the charge.

The Andalusian club are renowned for having one of the most colourful and outgoing support bases in Spanish football.

Image via Cadiz CF on Twitter