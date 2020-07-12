Barcelona La Liga

Tottenham reject Barcelona interest in Ryan Sessegnon

Premier League side Tottenham will resist all attempts from Barcelona to sign winger Ryan Sessegnon this summer.

The England U21 international has struggled to secure a regular spot under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho following his move from Fulham less than 12 months ago.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a potential bid for the 20-year old ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but as per reports from the Daily Star, Spurs are not interested in a sale.

However, despite their insistence on not allowing Sessegnon join the La Liga giants, Mourinho could be open to selling Tanguy Ndombele to the Catalan side.

French international Ndombele has been a regularly linked with Quique Setien’s side, and he is set to be a consistent feature in Barcelona’s summer transfer news.

The 23-year old has also endured a frustrating first season in North London, and Mourinho could be willing to let him go if he can secure a replacement, with Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia rumoured to be one of his potential targets.

 

