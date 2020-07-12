Sevilla star Franco Vazquez linked with Serie A switch

Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez has been linked with a summer move away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Serie A a potential destination.

The 31-year old is out of contract with Julen Lopetegui’s side at the end of next season, and talks over an extension have reportedly stalled.

The Argentinian international has played in Italy before, with a four year spell at Palermo, prior to his 2016 move to Sevilla.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Vazquez was previously on AC Milan’s radar, but Lazio could now rival Stefano Pioli’s team ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Sevilla transfer news is set to be dominated by summer exits, with Sergio Reguilon returning to Real Madrid and experienced pair Sergio Escudero and Jesus Navas linked with moves away.

However, Lopetegui is apparently determined to keep hold of star centre back Diego Carlos, despite growing rumours of interest from Premier League champions Liverpool in recent weeks.