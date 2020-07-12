Manchester United not interested in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United will not be making a summer move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports from ESPN.

The Premier League giants are reportedly tracking Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as their main target, with Dembele linked as a potential alternative if he remains in Germany.

Dembele has endured an injury disrupted 12 months at the Camp Nou, and Quique Setien is rumoured to be open to a sale, if his €45m asking price is met.

However, ESPN pundit and former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, stated he does not believe the French international fits the player profile United are looking for.

Dembele is just one of the names linked with an exit in recent Barcelona transfer news, with Setien likely to oversee a rebuilding project ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Defenders Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo could be on their way out, after being linked with moves to England and Germany respectively.

Veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal is rumoured to be considering a return to Italy, and back up keeper Neto is looking to leave in order to secure a first team role away from Catalonia.