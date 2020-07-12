James Rodriguez omitted from Real Madrid squad to face Granada

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has opted to leave midfielder James Rodriguez out of their squad to face Granada tomorrow night.

The Colombian international requested to be withdrawn from the side ahead of their trip to Athletic Bilbao on July 5 due to personal reasons.

Zidane also left him out of the 2-0 win against Alaves last week, and he now misses their vital La Liga trip to face Diego Martinez’s side.

The former AS Monaco star has been at the centre of recent Real Madrid transfer news, and he could be in line for a summer exit, with Everton and Atletico Madrid rumoured to be keen on him.

Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos both return to the squad following suspensions, as per reports from Marca, but Nacho Fernandez remains sidelined.

A win for Los Blancos would reestablish their four point lead at the top over Barcelona, with just two more points need to clinch a first La Liga title since 2017.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V GRANADA

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernandez, Miguel Gutierrez

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Isco, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio