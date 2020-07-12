Former Barcelona star Arda Turan linked with Hannover 96

German second division side Hannover 96 are considering a move for Turkish international Arda Turan, following his release from Barcelona.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder finally departed the Camp Nou after his contract expired at the end of June.

Turan has endured a bizarre stint in Catalonia, with just 36 La Liga appearances following his 2015 arrival from the Spanish capital.

He has spent the last three seasons on loan in Turkey, with Istanbul Basaksehir, but his contract terminated in January after a string of disciplinary issues and off field issues.

However, Hannover 96 boss Kenan Kocak is unconcerned by the controversy, and he confirmed they are in negotiations with the 33-year old, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“If it’s financially possible, we would like to see Turan join our ranks next season.”

Despite his constant issues at club level in recent years, Turan was a key player for Diego Simeone at Atletico between 2011 and 2015, alongside 100 appearances for the Turkish national team since his debut in 2006.

Hannover 96 narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Bundesliga, after finishing 6th in the second tier.