Cadiz secure La Liga promotion for the first time since 2005

Segunda Division side Cadiz have sealed a dramatic return to the top flight, for the first time since 2005.

Alvaro Cervera’s side have looked nailed on to secure promotion following the restart of the 2019-20 season in June.

However, despite losing 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada this weekend, results elsewhere have secured their move back into the top tier.

Cadiz were last promoted to the Primera Division back in 2005, before being immediately relegated at the end of the 2005-06 season.

Cervera’s side are favourites to go on and win the Segunda title, with a five point lead over second place Huesca, with two games to go.

Huesca are in pole position to secure the second automatic promotion place, with the Aragonese side two points clear of the play-off places.

The final promotion spot is still to be decided, with Real Zaragoza, Almeria, Girona and Fuenlabrada making up the top six as it stands.

