Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann to miss the end of 2019-20 La Liga season

Antoine Griezmann could miss the remainder of the 2019-20 La Liga season, after suffering a quad injury against Real Valladolid this weekend.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien confirmed in his post match interview the French international asked to be substituted at half time, after struggling in the opening 45 minutes.

The club are continuing to monitor the former Atletico Madrid star, but reports from Diario AS state his injury will sidelined him for at least three weeks.

Barcelona complete their domestic season in the next seven days, with games against Osasuna and Alaves, and Griezmann is unlikely to recover in time.

He is expected to be fit for La Blaugrana’s Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Napoli on August 8.

Griezmann scored in the 1-1 first leg draw, and Setien will be keen to have him available to face Gennaro Gattuso’s side in Lisbon.

Luis Suarez is set to return to the side in place of Griezmann, with Martin Braithwaite also expected to see some action in their final two league games.