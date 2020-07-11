(Video) Arturo Vidal nets vital opener at Real Valladolid

Barcelona have secured an ideal start away at Real Valladolid, with Arturo Vidal netting the opening goal after just 14 minutes.

The hosts have set their stall out to frustrate Quique Setien’s side, and utilise their pace on the break to try and score a goal.

However, Barcelona have remained patient in the opening stages, looking to keep possession against a deep Valladolid defence.

Despite a clear plan to deny space to Barcelona’s attacking players from Valladolid, a moment of Lionel Messi magic unlocked them.

Messi lifted a delightful pass into Chilean international Vidal inside the box, and he fired past Joel Masip.

Messi with the dinked pass through, and Vidal with the clinical finish 😍 A very nice goal to put Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/I2jYeKLMIU — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 11, 2020

A win for the visitors will keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, by closing the gap to a single point in the title race.

But, Zinedine Zidane’s side can reestablish their four point lead with a victory against Granada on Monday night, and move to within one win of a first league title since 2017.