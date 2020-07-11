Real Betis linked with Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz

Incoming Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini could be in line to make a summer loan move for Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz.

The former Tottenham and Manchester City manager is expected to be granted a sizeable transfer budget ahead of the 2020-21 season, with the club anxious to start next season strongly.

Diaz has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, and Pellegrini wants to reunite with his former City player, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year old has struggled to break into Real Madrid first team following his 2018 arrival, with just 13 La Liga appearances in the last two seasons.

Real Madrid could be open to a loan move in 2020, with his current contract running up until 2025, but a permanent deal is only a potential option, with Zinedine Zidane still undecided.

Any potential move away from the Spanish capital will include a 20% sell on clause for City, with Los Blancos potentially demanding around €20m for him.