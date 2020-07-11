Quique Setien confirms Antoine Griezmann injury concerns

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted French international Antoine Griezmann asked to be substituted during their 1-0 win at Real Valladolid.

The former Atletico Madrid star was withdrawn at half time, with Luis Suarez replacing him, and Setien confirmed he spoke to him about a first half thigh injury.

Griezmann will now undergo tests with the club’s medical team in the coming days to assess the injury, as per reports from Marca.

If the issue requires further treatment, he is likely to be rested for Barcelona’s final La Liga games of the season.

La Blaugrana have two games left to play in 2019-20, against Osasuna and Alaves, and Setien will already being looking ahead to their Champions League last 16 second leg against Napoli in August.

Suarez is the most likely option to replace Griezmann in the coming games, with Ansu Fati set to miss out due to suspension, with Martin Braithwaite another alternative option for Setien.