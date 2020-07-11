Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig starts in Real Valladolid clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has opted to rotate his midfield options for their vital La Liga trip to Real Valladolid.

La Blaugrana will be aiming to keep the pressure on league leaders Real Madrid with a win at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Full back Nelson Semedo has shaken off a minor knock in time to play, with Arturo Vidal coming in for Ivan Rakitic.

La Masia star Riqui Puig is the second change to Setien’s line up following their 1-0 win at home to neighbours Espanyol.

The Spanish U21 international replaces Luis Suarez, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann starting as a front two.

Real Valladolid look to have already done enough to secure their top-flight status for 2020-21, and boss Sergio Gonzalez makes six changes from their 2-1 defeat at Valencia.

ONCE INICIAL | 📰💜 Estos son los once jugadores escogidos por Sergio González para enfrentarse al @FCBarcelona_es#pucela #RealValladolidBarça pic.twitter.com/M3F2VQUSPT — Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) July 11, 2020

Javi Moyano, Javi Sanchez, Raul Carnero, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano and Sergi Guardiola all come into the side.

REAL VALLADOLID XI: Masip, Moyano, Sanchez, Olivas, Carnero, Joaquin, Alcaraz, Emeterio, Guardiola, Plano, Perez

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Roberto, Vidal, Puig, Messi, Griezmann