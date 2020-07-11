Arturo Vidal wants Barcelona to keep fighting in La Liga title race

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has called on his teammates to keep battling on in their La Liga title race with Real Madrid.

Vidal scored the winner as Quique Setien’s side edged past Real Valladolid with an important 1-0 victory away from home.

That result closes the gap on Real Madrid to a single point at the top of the table, however Zinedine Zidane’s side remain firm favorites to win the title due to their game in hand.

Despite the odds being against La Blaugrana, the veteran Chilean international believes the team will keep on fighting and stay prepared for a Real Madrid slip up.

“This was a difficult game, but the important thing is to win,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We need to continue to fight in the championship. Our fate does not depend on us, but we must continue to give our maximum effort.”

If Los Blancos win their extra game, at Granada on on July 13, Zidane’s side would be just one win away from a first league title since 2017.

However, anything other than three points against Diego Martinez’s side, could give Barcelona some hope in the final week of the campaign.

Setien’s side host Osasuna in midweek, before a final day trip to face Alaves, with Real Madrid at home to Villarreal, followed by a visit to neighbours Leganes.