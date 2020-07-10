Zinedine Zidane praises Thibaut Courtois following Alaves win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has singled out goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for praise following their 2-0 win at home to Alaves.

The victory reestablishes their four-point lead at the top of La Liga, with eight successive wins following the restart of the season in June.

Belgian international Courtois made vital saves from Lucas Perez and Joselu against the Basque side, and tonight was his six successive clean sheet, as Zidane hailed the former Chelsea star.

“We deserved to win. This was three important points,” he told an interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

⚪️ Zidane, en @MovistarFutbol 💪🏻 "Ha sido un partido merecido y son tres puntos importantes" 🧤 "Tenemos a Courtois muy en forma y además el equipo no concede muchas ocasiones al rival" 🤔 "Puede que en los últimos partidos haya faltado fluidez, pero hoy no"#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/Z4QoALfPAZ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 10, 2020

“We still have three games left to play, now we rest and prepare for the next game.

“At the moment, we are not conceding many goals. Courtois has been a great influence, and he has played big role in stopping us from leaking goals.”

Zidane also confirmed Karim Benzema suffered a minor injury in the closing stages of the game, but the former French international should be fit in time to face Granada next week.

Defensive pair Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos will return following one game bans, and Zidane could rotate his options for the trip to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Marcelo, Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard were all rested against Alaves and could come back into contention in the coming days.