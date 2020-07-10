(Video) Marco Asensio hands Real Madrid vital 2-0 lead against Alaves

Real Madrid have kicked the second half at home to Alaves in style, with Marco Asensio edging Zinedine Zidane’s side into a 2-0 lead.

Karim Benzema put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 11 minutes, after Ximo Navarro brought down Ferland Mendy inside the box.

Alaves have caused problems for Los Blancos either side of the break, with Oliver Burke and Lucas Perez posing a threat to Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez.

However, Los Blancos were the sharper of the two sides after the restart, with Spanish international Asensio doubling their lead on 50 minutes.

Benzema bent his run in behind to stay just onside, before unselfishly squaring for Asensio to tap home his second goal of the season.

If Zidane’s side hold on for the win, they will return to a four point lead over rivals Barcelona in the title race, needing just five points from their final three games to clinch the title.

