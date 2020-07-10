(Video) Karim Benzema spot kick puts Real Madrid ahead against Alaves

Real Madrid have got off to a dream start at home to Alaves, with stand in captain Karim Benzema putting them 1-0 in front after just 11 minutes.

Zinedine Zidane has been forced to name an unfamiliar defence against the Basque side, with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos both suspended.

The visitors have caused plenty of problems in the opening stages, with Joselu heading against the crossbar and Lucas Perez being denied by some last ditch defending from Eder Militao.

However, despite being on the back foot in the first 15 minutes, Benzema put Zidane’s side in front through Real Madrid’s third penalty in as many games.

Ferland Mendy was too quick for Ximo Navarro inside the box, and referee Jesus Gil Manzano had no hesitation in awarding a spot kick, as Benzema kept his cool to slot home from 12 yards.

A win for Real Madrid reestablishes their four point lead at the top over second place Barcelona, with three games still to go in the 2019-20 La Liga season.

Video via BeIN Sports