Valencia confident on Hugo Guillamon contract renewal

Valencia remain confident highly-rated defender Hugo Guillamon will sign a new contract at the club at the end of the season.

Guillamon’s contract at the Mestalla is set to expire this summer and he has not been involved in first-team action since caretaker boss Voro replaced Albert Celades at the club.

He made four starts in La Liga under Celades following the resumption of Spanish football last month but has once again been frozen out, leading to fears he could leave the club this summer.

However, Diario AS report Los Che are still hopeful he is keen to stay on and that a deal can be concluded in the coming weeks.

Guillamon had earned growing prominence as central defender Ezequiel Garay has left the club and there are major doubts over the form of both Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby.

Earlier this year, Superdeporte cited Barcelona transfer news amid interest in the youngster, who could leave Mestalla as a free agent.