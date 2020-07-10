Real Madrid’s Marcelo misses rest of La Liga, aims for Man City return

Real Madrid defender Marcelo will miss the remainder of the league season with an injury in his left adductor muscle.

The Brazilian defender is out of the club’s remaining fixtures in La Liga, as per Marca, but a report in ESPN said there is optimism from the player’s camp that he will return to action in time for the club’s Champions League game against Manchester City in August.

It is the fourth muscular injury for the Brazilian full-back this season and means he sits out Friday night’s tie against Alaves alongside next week’s final three matches against Granada, Villarreal and Leganes.

The club’s official statement reads: “After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left adductor. Pending evolution.”

Marcelo has started just 15 La Liga games for Zinedine Zidane’s side this campaign – his lowest since the 2012/13 campaign, when Fabio Coentrao often filled in at left-back.

Ferland Mendy, who has been deployed more often in the position, is likely to deputise for the remainder of the league campaign.

Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club closing in on their first La Liga crown since 2017, but they will have to do it without Marcelo.