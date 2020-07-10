Real Madrid reshuffle defensive options for Alaves clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is short of defensive options for their clash against Alaves tonight, with Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal suspended.

Lucas Vazquez fills in for Carvajal at right back, with the returning Raphael Varane partnering Eder Militao in place of Ramos.

Vazaquez and Varane are two of four changes for Zidane following last weekend’s 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, with Ferland Mendy back in place of Marcelo and Toni Kroos in for Federico Valverde.

Alaves have endured a nightmare return to action in recent weeks, with five successive La Liga defeats ahead of tonight’s trip to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Lopez Muniz’s side have slipped down to 17th in the table, with just three points separating them from the relegation zone.

He also makes four changes for the trip to the capital, with Joselu starting in attack, as Tomas Pina drops to the bench.

In defence, Ruben Duarte, Lisandro Magallan and Martin Aguirregabiria drop out in favour of Ximo Navarro, Rodrigo Ely and Adrian Gomez coming in.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Benzema, Asensio

ALAVES: Roberto, Navarro, Ely, Laguardia, Gomez, Burke, Camarasa, Fejsa, Edgar, Joselu, Perez