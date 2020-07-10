Real Madrid edge closer to La Liga title with 2-0 Alaves win

Real Madrid have taken another step towards the 2019-20 La Liga title with a battling 2-0 win at home to struggling Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were without first choice defenders Dani Carvajal and captain Sergio Ramos for the visit of the Basque side due to suspension.

Despite being far from their flowing best, an early penalty from Karim Benzema on 11 minutes, set Los Blancos on their way at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Juan Lopez Muniz’s side caused problems for their hosts, with Oliver Burke and Joselu both testing Thibaut Courtois in the first 45 minutes.

Real Madrid looked sharp following the restart, as Marco Asensio extended their lead on 50 minutes, tapping home from close range following a clever square ball from Benzema.

Zidane’s side came close to scoring a game confirming third goal in the closing stages, with Roberto called into action to deny Rodrygo Goes and Benzema.

Real Madrid have reestablished their four point lead over second place Barcelona, with just five points from their last three games of the season needed to secure a first La Liga title since 2017.