Raphael Varane calls for Real Madrid consistency ahead of end of season run in

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has called on his teammates to stay focused ahead of their final three games of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The French international returned to the Los Blancos starting line up in their 2-0 home win against relegation battling Alaves, which puts them four points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s side need just five points from their final three games to secure a first league title since 2017, but Varane insists they must maintain their consistency.

“We are focused on our objective. We have three finals left to play,” he told a post match interview with El Chiringuito, reported via Marca.

🔴🎙VARANE: “Nos quedan tres finales para ganar La Liga”. pic.twitter.com/F5BBZWuhlQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 10, 2020

“It was important to win and maintain our positive form. We need the whole group to be together, and keep working together.”

Zidane’s side have been excellent following the restart to the 2019-20 campaign, with eight successive wins in league action.

Barcelona’s patchy form has enabled Los Blancos to take up the advantage in the title race, but they will face some tough tests in the coming weeks.

Next up is a trip to Granada on Monday night, with Diego Martinez’s side making a late push for a Europa League spot.

Real Madrid end the season with a home tie against Villarreal, who have probably done enough to secure European qualification, and a final day clash with neighbours Leganes, who could be battling for top-flight survival.