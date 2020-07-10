Qatari club Al Sadd confirm advanced talks for Villarreal star Santi Cazorla

Qatari club Al Sadd have confirmed they are in advanced talks to complete the signing of playmaker Santi Cazorla from Villarreal.

Ahmad Al-Ansari said on his Instagram live feed that the club were confident of concluding a deal with the experienced Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, as per Marca and Diario AS.

A recent report in Cadena Ser also spoke of the interest from Al Sadd, who are managed by Xavi Hernandez – said to be a major influence behind the deal.

Last month, Cazorla told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show: “I have already made a decision about my future but right now is not the time to talk about it – my future depends on me.

“Could I play for another club after Villarreal? There are many possibilities for what I will do.

“I know what I would like and this break has given me time to think and to listen to my body to know when I should be aware of stopping.

“I will make my decision and confirm an announcement but now my focus is on the league and our remaining 11 matches.”

Cazorla previously sat out over 20 months of action after two serious ankle injuries, with his playing days feared to be over.

In August 2018, the former Gunners playmaker made his first appearance in 636 days last month following his last outing in October 2016, after a serious of injury problems.

Cazorla has previously played for seven seasons across two spells at the Yellow Submarine whilst also representing Recreativo de Huelva and Malaga.

The Spaniard has had to undergo eight operations while he previously explained that doctors had told him he would be lucky to walk again.

He has even been involved in the international setup with Spain in recent times due to his fine form but now it appears he is set to leave La Liga this summer.