Liverpool-target Thiago Alcantara better suited to La Liga than Premier League – Ziege

Former Liverpool left-back Christian Ziege has cast doubt on reports that the Premier League champions will sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

As per a report in Diario Sport, the clubs are in advanced negotiations for a deal which will cost in the region of €35m (£31.5m) with the talks focus around the structure of the payment rather than the amount.

However, former Germany international Ziege – now manager and sporting director of fan-owned Austrian club FC Pinzgau – believes the Bayern midfielder may be better suited to a return to La Liga.

Thiago joined Bayern in 2013 after they activated his €25m release clause at Barcelona and whilst he has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou at several points in his career since, no move has ever come to fruition and now appears unlikely due to the Blaugrana’s options in the position.

“I have to say I love this player – he is a fantastic player but I’m not sure he fits into the Premier League and the Klopp style of playing,” Ziege told an exclusive interview with Caught Offside.

“I think where he is, Bayern Munich, is a good place for him. Or maybe a Spanish team. I’m not 100% sure (about joining Liverpool), although he is a fantastic player so he will handle it somehow. I’m just not 100% sure it’s right for him.”

The 29-year-old’s deal in Bavaria is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and despite the club keen to renew his deal, the player has backed off and looks set to end his seven-year stay at Munich.