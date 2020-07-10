Leganes boss Javier Aguirre to leave club at end of season, Asier Garitano to return

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign with the club hopeful that former coach Asier Garitano will return.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, that claims the change will happen regardless of whether or not the club remain in La Liga and despite comments suggesting otherwise, Aguirre has been disappointed by actions behind the scenes at Lega and will not renew his current deal.

Aguirre was appointed at the Madrid-based club in November with the club at the foot of La Liga and despite an initial upturn in results, has had to deal with an increasingly challenging situation.

In January, star forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla and the following month the club were powerless to stop their other main striking option Martin Braithwaite joining Barcelona in an ‘emergency’ transfer when his release clause was activated.

Leganes are comfortably the lowest scorers in the division with just 25 goals in 35 matches and with three matches of the campaign remaining, are six points from safety with three games remaining.

Midfielder Oscar Rodriguez has starred at the club this season on a loan spell from Real Madrid but he is also out for the rest of the season, meaning no remaining player at the club has scored more than one league goal this campaign.

The Mexican has previously coached a plethora of teams in Spain including Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, Real Zaragoza and, most recently, Espanyol between 2012 and 2014.

He has also coached a variety of international sides – Mexico, Japan and Egypt – the latter of whom he left last year.

Garitano coached Leganes across five seasons and won two promotions, taking the club from Segunda B to La Liga – he left in 2018 and had subsequent stints at Real Sociedad and Alaves, whom he left earlier this month.