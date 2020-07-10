Karim Benzema wins La Liga Player of the Month award for June

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the June La Liga Player of the Month award for his starring role.

The French striker played a vital role for Los Blancos for their 100 percent record during the month, as they won all five of their league matches.

Karim Benzema…WOW! 🙌 The flick! 😱 The volley! 💥 Zidane’s reaction! 😂 pic.twitter.com/LVALuZXZqx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020

Benzema netted twice in the 3-0 win at home to Valencia and also scored in the 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad, while he provided a sensational back-heeled assist to Casemiro in the 1-0 triumph at Espanyol.

Just a casual backheel assist from Benzema, no big deal! 😍 Casemiro finishes and Madrid lead just before half time ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Vjhtl8ETbe — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2020

Zinedine Zidane’s side have had a perfect record since the restart of Spanish football last month, winning all seven league games and moving clear of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Madrid’s successes have been built on their strong defensive record as they have conceded just two goals across that run of victories.

Real Madrid news is now dominated by their title run-in, as they look to win just their second league title in eight seasons.

However, Benzema’s starring role in the attack has been recognised by La Liga.