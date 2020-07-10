Eden Hazard returns and Vinicius Junior ready for Real Madrid against Alaves

Eden Hazard will return to Real Madrid’s starting line-up for Friday night’s crucial clash against Alaves while Vinicius Junior is also available for selection.

The details are highlighted by the front pages of the Friday editions of both Marca and Diario AS, which claim both forwards are available for selection for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Hazard had to sit out the recent victories over Getafe and Athletic Club Bilbao with a foot injury, but is now in-line to make just his 14th La Liga start in a season marred by injuries.

The Belgian’s availability for the club throughout his debut campaign has been the focus of Real Madrid news for months and his return will bolster the side’s attack for the vital run-in.

Meanwhile, there had been fears earlier on Thursday that Real Madrid forward Vinicius would not be available after his coronavirus test had produced an error, meaning he had to wait for the results of a follow-up test to be completed – which turned out negative – before he could return to train with teammates.

Both key forwards are now available for selection for Friday night’s clash with Alaves – who sit just three points above the drop zone and who have lost six of their last seven games.

The Basque side parted company with coach Asier Garitano this week with Juan Muniz appointed until the end of the campaign.

Alaves still have Getafe, Real Betis and Barcelona to play and suddenly are in the midst of a relegation battle following Mallorca’s win over Levante on Thursday.