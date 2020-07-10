Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid discover fate

The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all discovering their fate.

Both Madrid and Barcelona still need to complete their Round of 16 ties, with the second legs of their ties against Manchester City and Napoli respectively still to be completed.

Atletico Madrid are the only La Liga team who have definitively qualified for the last eight, having knocked out holders Liverpool at the Round of 16 stage.

Diego Simeone’s side will face German side RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals – the Bundesliga side are in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in their history.

The victors of that last eight match will take on the winners of Paris Saint-Germain against competition outsiders Atalanta.

The winner of Madrid’s clash against City, with the English side currently winning 2-1, will face the winners of the Juventus against Lyon – with the French side currently leading 1-0.

Whoever triumphs from Zinedine Zidane’s side against City will face the winners of Barcelona’s path to the semi-final.

Quique Setien’s side have been held 1-1 against Napoli following the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, and whoever triumphs in that tie will take on either Bayern Munich or Chelsea – the German champions lead 3-0 in that clash.

All quarter-final and semi-final matches will be played in just one match, rather than the traditional two-legged format.

This condensed format from the quarter-final stages onwards will be staged entirely in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

The remaining Round of 16 ties will be played 7-8 August, with the quarter-finals staged one per night over 12-15 August, the semi-finals on 18-19 August then the final on 23 August.

Champions League quarter-final draw :

Real Madrid/Man City v Juventus/Lyon

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Atlanta v Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League semi-final draw:

Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon v Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig/Atletico Madrid v Atlanta/Paris Saint-Germain