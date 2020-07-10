Celta Vigo goalkeeper injury crisis after emergency signing of forward Nolito

Last month, Celta Vigo controversially signed forward Nolito as an ‘emergency signing’ to replace injured back-up goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

That move proved contentious as it was not a ‘like-for-like’ replacement and allowed the club to strengthen an area of their squad in the midst of a season when rivals were not allowed to do so.

However, that move now appears to have slightly backfired as the club’s first choice goalkeeper Ruben Blanco has now also been ruled out of action for between four and five months.

🏥 Malas noticias no parte médico celeste. Rubén Blanco estará de baixa entre 4 e 5 meses por unha lesión no tendón directo do recto femoral dereito. Moitísimo ánimo, Rubén! 💙 #AfoutezaeCorazón 📝 https://t.co/Tk74Wwhu7f pic.twitter.com/6IlSN8YMKG — RC Celta 💙 #CandoHaiPaixón (@RCCelta) July 10, 2020

The Galician club confirmed Blanco would require surgery after tearing his ‘direct tendon of the right rectus femoris’ and is likely to miss the majority of the remainder of the calendar year.

Celta are still not clear of the relegation battle – they are four points above Real Mallorca in 18th with three games to play and could conceivably still go down.

Ivan Villar is now likely to be goalkeeper for the remainder of the season, having replaced Blanco for the final nine minutes of the midweek game against Atletico Madrid – his first outing of the campaign and just his second appearance for the club.