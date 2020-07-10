Barcelona agree personal terms for Lautaro Martinez, but transfer depends on Coutinho sale

Barcelona have agreed personal terms to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez but could only fund a transfer by selling Philippe Coutinho.

A report in ESPN claims a verbal agreement between the Argentine striker and the Blaugrana is in place but the club’s ability to strike a deal with the Italian club remains a major stumbling block.

Indeed, Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Martinez this summer and claims from Diario Sport said the striker’s €111m release clause has now expired, although it is unclear if the Catalan giants were ever prepared to sanction such a fee.

Martinez’s current deal in Italy runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.

However, Barcelona are hopeful of landing the player by a combination of cash plus players in exchange, but even that scenario is said to be available should they be able to process the separate sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.