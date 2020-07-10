Arthur Melo out of Barcelona trip to Real Valladolid

Barcelona will be without midfielder Arthur Melo for Saturday’s trip to Real Valladolid in La Liga due to tonsillitis.

The Brazilian – who will join Juventus this summer – has sat out the recent victories over both Villarreal and Espanyol with the reason for his absence for this tricky clash outlined by Marca.

In other Barcelona injury news, Frenkie de Jong also remains absent for Quique Setien’s side despite returning to training this week following his soleus injury, as he is still short of full fitness and will not be risked.

Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti are also both unavailable due to injuries and Ansu Fati is missing through suspension although Junior Firpo does return to the setup after missing recent games with hip discomfort.

This is a must-win game for Barcelona, who trail Real Madrid by four points in the La Liga title race with three rounds of action remaining.

Barcelona squad list: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo, Riqui Puig, Araujo, Arnau.