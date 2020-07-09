Athletic Bilbao Champions League

Sevilla on verge of Champions League qualification with win at Athletic Club Bilbao

Sevilla are within touching distance of securing the final Champions League spot in La Liga following a comeback victory at Athletic Club Bilbao.

They started the match just three points above in-form Villarreal and knowing that a defeat here would leave the all-important fourth place in La Liga in the balance going into the final three rounds of matches.

The hosts took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Ander Capa but Julen Lopetegui’s side rallied and produced a stirring second half display.

Two goals in the space of five minutes just after the midway point turned the game – Ever Banega struck the equaliser before substitute Munir El-Haddadi struck the winner in the 74th minute.

Sevilla will secure a top four spot if they defeat relegation-threatened Real Mallorca on Sunday and Villarreal subsequently drop points against Real Sociedad on Monday.

The result leaves Athletic Club in ninth place, in a blow to their hopes of securing a Europa League qualification spot.

