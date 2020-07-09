Real Madrid listening to offers for striker Luka Jovic

Real Madrid are listening to offers for out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic this summer, according to a report in Marca.

The striker was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital, where he has started just four La Liga games and netted two league goals this campaign.

It is said by the fresh report that the striker has struggled to integrate into Madrid’s squad and his demeanour has been ‘cold and reserved’.

Jovic has made more headlines for his behaviour off the pitch this year – he is currently self-isolating as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and he reportedly broke quarantine conditions earlier this year.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.

A destination for Jovic is not clear, although recent reports have linked the striker with a transfer to Milan.