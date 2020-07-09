Barcelona to sign Rayo Vallecano youngster Fabian Luzzi, beat Real Madrid interest

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated Rayo Vallecano youngster Fabian Luzzi and reportedly beaten interest from Real Madrid.

Rayo are said to have made a ‘very important’ economic offer to the teenager in an attempt to ensure he stayed in Vallecas, but he has opted instead to move to the Camp Nou in a long-term deal, as per Onda Cero.

NOTICIA | Fabián Luzzi deja el Rayo Vallecano y firma por el FC Barcelona. La oferta de renovación del Rayo era muy importante, no se podía llegar a más. Fabián firma un contrato de larga duración, tenía ofertas de todos los equipos grandes de España y Europa

Luzzi, 16, is said to be one of the highest rated youngsters in Spanish football and whilst he has been training with the first-team squad in Vallecas, he has yet to make his professional debut. The teenager was an unused substitute in two Copa del Rey ties this year.

A report in ESPN last month claimed Madrid had pulled out of the race to sign the teenage star after learning what contract offer the Catalan club had offered. They reportedly believed the amount was excessive for a youth player and that competing with the figure would breach their wage structure.

Last year, Barcelona accidentally emailed the contract details offered to their young star Ilaix Moriba to Espanyol, who reportedly were shocked by the money involved.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Barcelona want to sign the Brazil-born striker, although Rayo – where the player has spent the past four-and-a-half years – had been trying to persuade him to stay.

The forward was capped at Under-16 level by Spain earlier this year and since celebrating his 16th birthday, he has been allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

Luzzi is not the only young Rayo star who Barcelona have set their sights on, as outlined earlier this year, the Catalan giants are also monitoring central defender Martin Pascual.

Barcelona transfer news has been as busy as ever this summer, with the club already agreeing a deal for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, with Arthur Melo going the other way.