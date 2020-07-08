Valencia consider appointment of club legend Ruben Baraja

Valencia have placed club legend and current Tenerife boss Ruben Baraja on their managerial shortlist following the sacking of Albert Celades.

A former central midfielder, Baraja spent a decade of his playing career at the Mestalla where he won five trophies including two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Cup crown, making 364 appearances and netting 57 goals.

Marca now outline how Los Che have opened the doors to Baraja returning to the club in the managerial hotseat.

Baraja has clocked up over 100 games in management in Spain’s Segunda division across stints with Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Gijon and Tenerife, with whom he is currently challenging for a promotion playoff spot.

His most notable managerial success to date was at Sporting, whom he guided to the promotion playoffs in 2018 – before losing to Real Valladolid – having clocked up eight successive victories.

Voro Gonzalez is currently interim boss at the Mestalla until the end of the campaign and currently outside hopefuls for a Europa League spot.