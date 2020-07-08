Santos tell Barcelona follow Real Madrid example after defeat in Neymar case

Brazilian club Santos have accepted defeat to Barcelona over a disputed payment from Neymar’s transfer, but told the Catalan club to be more like Real Madrid.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal from the Sao Paulo club that they were due an additional payment of €61m from the Blaugrana relating to the Neymar transfer from 2017.

“Santos regret, although will respect, the decision that rejected the unquestionable fact that it was harmed in the operation,” read a Santos statement, as cited by Marca.

However, the Brazilian club also made clear their displeasure about how Barcelona conducted their business over the transfer and instructed them to follow the lead of their El Clasico rivals Madrid.

Santos said they hoped the ruling would bring “a new chapter of transparency and rectitude” with a view to future signings and clarified this is how Madrid had gone about signing Rodrygo Goes from the club.

Rodrygo moved to the Spanish capital from Santos in a reported €45m deal that was processed in 2018, with Rodrygo joining his teammates at the start of this season.

Neymar left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.