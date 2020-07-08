Quique Setien and Luis Suarez back Antoine Griezmann after difficult first Barcelona season

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has defended Antoine Griezmann, after the French international has endured a tough first year at the club.

The former Atletico Madrid forward has scored just nine La Liga goals from 30 starts in 2019-20, and he has come in for criticism after joining in a €120m deal last summer.

However, Setien stated in a post match interview, he is pleased with Griezmann’s role this season, and insisted the club will continue to work hard to bring him into their system.

“We have been looking for solutions with him all season,” as per reports from Marca.

“He played well against Villarreal, but didn’t play as well tonight (against Espanyol). We will keep working on formulas to help him.”

Setien’s comments were echoed by Luis Suarez, as the Uruguayan international netted a vital winner against Francisco Rufete’s side at the Camp Nou.

Suarez’s goal brings him up to third on the club’s all time top scorer list, and despite speculation over a lack of communication between himself and Griezmann, he offered his clear support.

“Griezmann will always have our support,” he told an interview with Barcelona’s official club channel at full time.

The win against Espanyol relegates their Catalan rivals for the first time since 1994, with Barcelona now a point behind league leaders Real Madrid, but Los Blancos do have a game in hand.