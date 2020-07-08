Mbappe, Havertz, Camavinga all waiting on Real Madrid before contract talks

Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz and Eduardo Camavinga are all holding off contract talks at their current clubs as they wait for Real Madrid.

That is according to the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Marca, which claims all three players are waiting on an approach from Los Blancos before deciding their next move.

It comes with Real Madrid transfer news beginning to be cranked up ahead of the summer transfer window opening, although all three star players may have to wait beyond this year before any move to the Spanish capital.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 119 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Havertz has won seven caps for the Germany senior team and is widely regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in world football.

The playmaker has netted 17 goals for the Bundesliga side this season following a goal tally of 20 last campaign and could be set for a move away this summer.

Rennes midfielder Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and was involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.